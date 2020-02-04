Border patrol agents arrest man wanted for child rape in Tennessee

DEL RIO, Texas (WKRN) — U.S. Border Patrol agents have arrested a man wanted on multiple charges in Tennessee.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents conducting checkpoint operations near Comstock Station Friday detained a 51-year-old United States citizen with an outstanding warrant out of Tennessee for failure to appear for felony rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery.

The man, whose name has not been released, was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office in Val Verde, Texas. He will eventually be transported to Tennessee.

News 2 has reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for additional information.