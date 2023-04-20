HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s been an urgent call for help from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office to identify a woman who was found dead.

Investigators believe the woman was missing for at least one week or longer. They also think the woman could be from anywhere outside the area. However, at the moment, the sheriff’s office said its focus has been in the county, Northern Mississippi, and Northern Alabama.

The woman was described as white, middle-aged, dark hair, about 5’6″ tall, with no apparent tattoos or scars. She was found wearing camouflage jogging pants and a red flannel print hoodie.

News 2 reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information about where the body was discovered and if foul play was expected, but we have not heard back at this time.

If you have any information about a person that matches the basic description or know of a woman who has been missing for at least one week, you’re urged to contact HCSO Sgt. Jeremy Hulen at (731) 925-3377.

Anonymous tips can be texted to 888777 with the body of the text message containing TIPHARDINCO.