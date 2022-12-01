CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than a week after Jasmine Pace disappeared in Hamilton County, her stepfather confirmed police found her body, according to ABC affiliate WTVC.

The remains were reportedly found on Suck Creek Road.

Authorities announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30 that Pace’s boyfriend, 22-year-old Jason Chen had been arrested at his family home in Nolensville and was facing charges for criminal homicide in connection with her death.

Detectives said Pace and Chen had a relationship for a few months and her last known location—which she shared with her mother via a text message pin drop at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 23—was at his apartment in the 100 block of Tremont Street. However, her vehicle was found in the 900 block of Mountain Creek.

An affidavit from the General Sessions Court of Hamilton County said the blood evidence “shows the victim had been murdered during an altercation that occurred” inside Chen’s apartment while additional evidence, such as footage from surveillance cameras in the area, indicated she had been “transported away from the crime scene location.”

Before the body was discovered, Pace’s mother posted the following statement on Facebook Wednesday afternoon:

“This morning I received the news that my daughter Jasmine Pace’s missing case has transferred to a homicide case. Jason Chen is now in custody as number one suspect. For everyone who has been following along and offered so much support and help on this case. The outpouring of true love and support from the community this past week has meant more than I can explain. I ask that our community and everyone that has been effected by this horrific event, everyone that has a daughter, a sister, a mother, a grandmother, can sympathize with what we are being forced to process. We will live with for the rest of our lives. Please continue to stand behind us. Anyone that knows anything no matter how insignificant it may seem, please please report it to Chattanooga PD. We will be updating all court dates etc. in the future and ask that people come to show their support for Jazzy and demand Justice. The Chattanooga Police Department still needs our help finding my daughter. Please don’t share information with anyone except the police department. Please don’t give his defense team anything to help him escape full justice.“