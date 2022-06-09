ONEIDA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The body of a missing man was discovered in Big South Fork State Park in Oneida, Tennessee.
Park rangers found Lyndon Bill Baines Thursday morning. The 58-year-old Jamestown man was reported missing Wednesday.
According to the Fentress County Sheriff’s Department, Baines was last seen leaving his home in the West Briar Avenue area around 3 p.m. on Sunday. He was reportedly riding his motorcycle at the time.
His body was recovered with assistance from Scott County EMS, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Scott County
Rescue Squad, and Fentress County Sheriff’s Office.
An investigation into his disappearance and death is underway.
No other details have been released at this time.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.