MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Blount County toddler has died after falling into a swimming pool over the weekend.

Brickson Myers, who was nearly 2 years old, died Monday at Children’s Hospital in Knoxville.

Blount County deputies were called to the home on Martha Neoma Street, near Maryville, just before 9 p.m. on Saturday after receiving a call about a child who had possibly drowned in a swimming pool.

Deputies found the father on the front porch of the residence performing CPR on the toddler, said a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Deputies and medical responders took over CPR on the boy before he was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital. He was then taken on to Children’s Hospital in Knoxville, where he later died.

“Sheriff James Lee Berrong extends his sincere condolences to Brickson’s family on the passing of their precious baby,” the spokeswoman said.

An investigation into how the toddler got into the pool is underway, the sheriff’s office said.