Bloomberg spends heavily in Tennessee; plans 4th visit Friday in bid for primary win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One week from today, Tennesseans go to the polls to select a presidential candidate who will capture the state’s delgates to their party’s nominating convention, but the only potential drama is on the Democrat side with President Trump assured of victory on the Republican side.

In terms of presence and spending in the state, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg looks like the frontrunner for Tennessee’s Democratic presidential primary.

He’ll be back on Friday for his fourth visit to the state since December with stops scheduled for Memphis, Clarksville and Johnson City.

No other Democratic candidate can claim as many visits in Tennessee for this election cycle.

Bloomberg has also been made available for interviews with local reporters during his previous three stops.

Its estimated by local sales executives that the former New York mayor has spent nearly $2-million for television advertising n the Nashville market alone.

That figure would be more than eight times what the campaigns of Senators Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders have spend in the Nashville TV market.

Sales executives estimate both Klobuchar and Sanders have spent slightly more than a quarter of a million each.

Klobuchar plans a Friday visit to the Nashville area for a fundraiser then a public event late in the day.