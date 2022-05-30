CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Following the shooting in Chattanooga Saturday evening, in which at least six people injured according to Chattanooga Police, Blood Assurance is asking the public to donate blood to help bolster the nonprofit’s supply.

The organization is asking donors to schedule appointments as soon as possible, particularly for those with O-positive, O-negative and A-positive blood.

“We are devastated to hear about the violence that happened Saturday night in Chattanooga,” said Chief Operating Officer Christopher Swafford. “Everyone throughout the Volunteer State can rally around the victims by donating lifesaving blood.”

Generally speaking, Blood Assurance seeks an increase in blood donations after mass trauma events like the Chattanooga shooting or natural disasters, according to Max Winitz, spokesperson for Blood Assurance. In December, when a tornado devastated the Bowling Green region, Blood Assurance saw an outpouring of donations from Bowling Green residents. The same happened in 2020 with the Cookeville tornado.

Both cities have hospitals supplied with blood from Blood Assurance, he said.

Despite the holiday, blood donation centers in the Chattanooga area will be open today. Their hours are:

Downtown (704 E 4th St., Chattanooga, TN 37403): 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Gunbarrel (1748 Gunbarrel Road, Suite 104, Chattanooga, TN 37421): 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

North River (1920 Northpoint Blvd. Suite 122, Hixson, TN 37343): 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Other Middle Tennessee locations open today include Bellvue, Cool Springs, Columbia, Cookeville, Clarksville, Hermitage and Tullahoma.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Sixteen-year-old donors may also donate with parental consent. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids—avoiding caffeine—and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment, visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 999777.