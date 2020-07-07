Blackout Day 2020: Where to find more than 800 Black-owned businesses in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – July 7 is Blackout Day 2020. It’s a day when many Black Americans plan to exercise their economic spending power by not spending money on anything.

The movement calls for anyone needing to purchase something on Tuesday buys from Black-owned businesses.

The Blackout Day movement comes from the Blackout Coalition with the objective of ending institutionally racist policies and practices that have led to the deaths and marginalization of Black Americans.

The move comes after months of protests against police brutality and a renewed call for equality, especially when it comes to the racial-wealth gap.



There is a database of more than 800 Black-owned businesses in Middle Tennessee. You can see the list here.