Black-owned business founder in Memphis getting a boost from Google

by: Quametra Wilborn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis entrepreneur is getting a little boost from one of the world’s largest technology companies, Google.

The tech giant is helping boost black-owned businesses that use technology to address today’s biggest challenges. One is owned by a Memphis woman who says she found a need right here in the Mid-South.

Erica Plybeah Hemphill, founder, and CEO of MedHaul says she noticed a need to find appropriate health care transportation options for patients.

“When you think about that double leg amputee that’s on the second floor of a building that doesn’t have an elevator, how do they get reliable, accessible, innovative transportation solutions?” she said. “We were finding that healthcare providers were spending about two and a half hours on average to book one ride for a wheelchair patient.”

That’s when she founded MedHaul as a liaison between healthcare and transportation providers.

“They can use our platform to hop on and enter the patient’s basic information — their name, destination, origin — and then, enter their special criteria to help us determine what type of ride they’ll need,” she said.

Plybeah Hemphill says they still have their challenges but thanks to a new program by Google, they’ll receive the support they need to move forward.

She’s one of 12 applicants nationwide chosen for the first Google for Startups Accelerators: Black Founders program.

She’ll work directly with Google experts to address technical challenges, enhance business growth, and find outside investment opportunities.

“I’m really building a solution that I wish my grandmother had,” she said. “Just learning that this wasn’t just a problem for my grandmother but for a hundred million patients across the country.”

Google says black-owned businesses with a verified Google business profile can add a black-owned business attribute to their profile to help customers find and support them.

