Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Tennessee using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Feb 18-Mar 3. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 103 count sites in Tennessee. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.

Canva

#50. Fox Sparrow

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 3%

– Average group size: 1.28

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oregon: 27%

— #2. Washington: 15%

— #3. California: 12%

— #4. Oklahoma: 7%

— #5. Missouri: 5%

Canva

#49. American Tree Sparrow

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 3%

– Average group size: 2.03

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wisconsin: 25%

— #2. Iowa: 23%

— #2. Vermont: 23%

— #4. Wyoming: 22%

— #4. Michigan: 22%

Canva

#48. Hermit Thrush

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 4%

– Average group size: 1.05

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. California: 22%

— #2. North Carolina: 17%

— #3. Georgia: 16%

— #4. South Carolina: 11%

— #5. Virginia: 10%

Canva

#47. Pileated Woodpecker

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 4%

– Average group size: 1.24

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Minnesota: 28%

— #2. West Virginia: 21%

— #3. Michigan: 17%

— #4. Indiana: 16%

— #4. Wisconsin: 16%

Canva

#46. Eurasian Collared-Dove

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 4%

– Average group size: 3.03

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Utah: 69%

— #2. South Dakota: 67%

— #3. Wyoming: 61%

— #4. Idaho: 48%

— #4. Colorado: 48%

Canva

#45. Ruby-crowned Kinglet

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 5%

– Average group size: 1.03

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 27%

— #2. Louisiana: 25%

— #3. South Carolina: 23%

— #4. Texas: 20%

— #4. Washington, D.C.: 20%

Canva

#44. Red-shouldered Hawk

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 5%

– Average group size: 1.08

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 15%

— #2. North Carolina: 10%

— #2. Georgia: 10%

— #2. Oklahoma: 10%

— #5. Alabama: 9%

Canva

#43. Brown-headed Nuthatch

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 5%

– Average group size: 1.68

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 47%

— #2. North Carolina: 41%

— #3. South Carolina: 28%

— #4. Alabama: 20%

— #5. Mississippi: 8%

Canva

#42. White-crowned Sparrow

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 5%

– Average group size: 2.42

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 74%

— #2. California: 67%

— #3. Arizona: 59%

— #4. New Mexico: 36%

— #5. Utah: 21%

Canva

#41. Orange-crowned Warbler

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 6%

– Average group size: 1.01

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Louisiana: 25%

— #2. Texas: 23%

— #3. Nevada: 16%

— #4. Mississippi: 8%

— #5. California: 7%

Canva

#40. Cooper’s Hawk

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 7%

– Average group size: 1.06

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 32%

— #2. Arizona: 26%

— #3. New Mexico: 18%

— #4. Illinois: 17%

— #4. Mississippi: 17%

Canva

#39. Red-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 7%

– Average group size: 1.38

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 69%

— #2. South Dakota: 57%

— #3. Alaska: 55%

— #4. Montana: 54%

— #5. Oregon: 45%

Canva

#38. Pine Siskin

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 7%

– Average group size: 1.52

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 49%

— #2. Maine: 20%

— #2. Colorado: 20%

— #4. Arizona: 16%

— #5. Montana: 13%

Canva

#37. Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 7%

– Average group size: 1.88

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 97%

— #2. Minnesota: 96%

— #3. Vermont: 94%

— #4. Rhode Island: 93%

— #5. New Hampshire: 92%

Canva

#36. Wild Turkey

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 7%

– Average group size: 5.88

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 21%

— #2. New Hampshire: 15%

— #3. Wisconsin: 12%

— #3. Minnesota: 12%

— #5. Wyoming: 11%

Canva

#35. Pine Warbler

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 8%

– Average group size: 1.12

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 54%

— #2. North Carolina: 44%

— #3. South Carolina: 37%

— #4. Alabama: 34%

— #5. Florida: 31%

Canva

#34. Eastern Phoebe

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 9%

– Average group size: 1.13

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 33%

— #2. Alabama: 18%

— #2. South Carolina: 18%

— #4. North Carolina: 17%

— #4. Mississippi: 17%

Canva

#33. Field Sparrow

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 11%

– Average group size: 1.79

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Tennessee: 11%

— #2. Louisiana: 5%

— #3. Texas: 4%

— #3. Arkansas: 4%

— #5. Nebraska: 3%

Canva

#32. Chipping Sparrow

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 12%

– Average group size: 2.31

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 59%

— #2. Mississippi: 50%

— #3. South Carolina: 45%

— #4. Louisiana: 40%

— #5. Alabama: 39%

Canva

#31. Brown Thrasher

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 13%

– Average group size: 1.04

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Carolina: 40%

— #2. Georgia: 38%

— #3. North Carolina: 27%

— #4. Alabama: 23%

— #5. Louisiana: 20%

Canva

#30. Northern Flicker

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 14%

– Average group size: 1.23

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Utah: 79%

— #2. Colorado: 66%

— #3. Montana: 65%

— #4. Washington: 63%

— #4. Nevada: 63%

Canva

#29. Yellow-bellied Sapsucker

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 15%

– Average group size: 1.07

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 20%

— #2. Georgia: 16%

— #3. Tennessee: 15%

— #4. North Carolina: 14%

— #5. South Carolina: 13%

Canva

#28. Carolina/Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 15%

– Average group size: 2.07

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 51%

— #2. Missouri: 30%

— #3. Pennsylvania: 27%

— #4. Ohio: 24%

— #4. Virginia: 24%

Canva

#27. Yellow-rumped Warbler

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 16%

– Average group size: 1.35

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Louisiana: 70%

— #2. South Carolina: 68%

— #3. Florida: 66%

— #3. Georgia: 66%

— #5. North Carolina: 58%

Canva

#26. Hairy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 18%

– Average group size: 1.19

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Hampshire: 69%

— #2. Maine: 67%

— #3. Minnesota: 63%

— #3. Vermont: 63%

— #5. Connecticut: 61%

Canva

#25. Purple Finch

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 19%

– Average group size: 2.47

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Mississippi: 50%

— #2. Arkansas: 32%

— #3. Alabama: 27%

— #4. North Carolina: 25%

— #5. Missouri: 24%

Canva

#24. Red-winged Blackbird

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 21%

– Average group size: 3.1

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Delaware: 60%

— #2. New Jersey: 56%

— #3. New York: 48%

— #4. Louisiana: 45%

— #4. Illinois: 45%

Canva

#23. Common Grackle

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 23%

– Average group size: 4.14

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Delaware: 65%

— #2. New Jersey: 60%

— #3. Washington, D.C.: 40%

— #4. Ohio: 38%

— #4. Kentucky: 38%

Canva

#22. Brown-headed Cowbird

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 24%

– Average group size: 4.27

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Louisiana: 50%

— #2. Mississippi: 42%

— #3. Delaware: 30%

— #4. South Carolina: 28%

— #4. New Jersey: 28%

Canva

#21. House Sparrow

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 27%

– Average group size: 3.16

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 100%

— #2. Iowa: 88%

— #3. Illinois: 87%

— #4. Nebraska: 79%

— #5. Indiana: 74%

Canva

#20. American Crow

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 33%

– Average group size: 2.62

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 49%

— #2. Oklahoma: 45%

— #3. North Carolina: 39%

— #4. Vermont: 37%

— #5. Georgia: 34%

Canva

#19. Eastern Towhee

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 34%

– Average group size: 1.34

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 37%

— #1. Georgia: 37%

— #3. Tennessee: 34%

— #4. Alabama: 23%

— #5. South Carolina: 22%

Canva

#18. Song Sparrow

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 39%

– Average group size: 1.34

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 70%

— #2. Washington: 59%

— #3. Oregon: 56%

— #4. Rhode Island: 50%

— #5. Delaware: 47%

Canva

#17. European Starling

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 41%

– Average group size: 3.65

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 90%

— #2. Nebraska: 67%

— #3. Indiana: 66%

— #4. Ohio: 62%

— #4. Missouri: 62%

Canva

#16. Eastern Bluebird

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 44%

– Average group size: 2.23

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 70%

— #2. North Carolina: 65%

— #2. South Carolina: 65%

— #4. Arkansas: 57%

— #5. Virginia: 52%

Canva

#15. White-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 47%

– Average group size: 1.35

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 93%

— #2. Maine: 85%

— #2. Vermont: 85%

— #4. Connecticut: 84%

— #4. Massachusetts: 84%

Canva

#14. White-throated Sparrow

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 50%

– Average group size: 2.52

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 80%

— #2. Arkansas: 79%

— #3. Delaware: 77%

— #4. Maryland: 72%

— #5. Virginia: 69%

Canva

#13. Dark-eyed Junco

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 56%

– Average group size: 2.93

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oregon: 96%

— #2. Washington: 94%

— #3. New Jersey: 93%

— #3. Rhode Island: 93%

— #5. Connecticut: 92%

Canva

#12. American Robin

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 59%

– Average group size: 2.38

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 70%

— #2. Arkansas: 64%

— #3. Tennessee: 59%

— #4. Nevada: 58%

— #5. Oklahoma: 55%

Canva

#11. American Goldfinch

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 59%

– Average group size: 3.54

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 77%

— #2. Oklahoma: 76%

— #2. Wisconsin: 76%

— #4. Michigan: 74%

— #5. Missouri: 73%

Canva

#10. Northern Mockingbird

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 62%

– Average group size: 1.17

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Tennessee: 62%

— #2. Louisiana: 60%

— #3. Mississippi: 58%

— #4. Alabama: 55%

— #5. South Carolina: 53%

Canva

#9. Red-bellied Woodpecker

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 64%

– Average group size: 1.17

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 88%

— #2. New Jersey: 86%

— #3. Arkansas: 82%

— #4. Connecticut: 80%

— #5. Ohio: 78%

Canva

#8. Blue Jay

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 65%

– Average group size: 2.16

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Rhode Island: 87%

— #2. Massachusetts: 77%

— #3. New Jersey: 76%

— #4. Nebraska: 73%

— #4. Ohio: 73%

Canva

#7. Carolina Wren

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 66%

– Average group size: 1.33

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 90%

— #2. North Carolina: 84%

— #3. South Carolina: 80%

— #4. Virginia: 77%

— #5. Georgia: 75%

Canva

#6. Carolina Chickadee

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 68%

– Average group size: 2.18

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Carolina: 87%

— #2. Arkansas: 86%

— #3. Georgia: 84%

— #4. Oklahoma: 79%

— #5. North Carolina: 77%

Canva

#5. Downy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 79%

– Average group size: 1.46

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 90%

— #2. Minnesota: 89%

— #2. Arkansas: 89%

— #4. Missouri: 88%

— #4. Iowa: 88%

Canva

#4. Mourning Dove

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 82%

– Average group size: 3.91

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 100%

— #2. New Jersey: 90%

— #3. West Virginia: 88%

— #3. Delaware: 88%

— #5. Rhode Island: 87%

Canva

#3. Tufted Titmouse

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 84%

– Average group size: 2.44

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 91%

— #1. Connecticut: 91%

— #3. New Hampshire: 90%

— #4. North Carolina: 86%

— #5. Tennessee: 84%

Canva

#2. House Finch

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 85%

– Average group size: 4.12

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Utah: 97%

— #2. Arizona: 94%

— #3. New Mexico: 90%

— #4. Ohio: 87%

— #5. Colorado: 86%

Canva

#1. Northern Cardinal

– Sites visited Feb 18-Mar 3: 92%

– Average group size: 3.44

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington, D.C.: 100%

— #2. Arkansas: 96%

— #3. Maryland: 95%

— #3. South Carolina: 95%

— #5. West Virginia: 93%