Bill to ban government entities from requiring COVID-19 vaccines advances

Tennessee News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Should you be required to get a COVID-19 vaccination? That’s the question lawmakers are debating.

It’s a conversation happening around the world and Tennessee is now advancing a bill that would restrict governmental entities from requiring a coronavirus shot.

“We’re not here to argue whether or not vaccines are good or bad we’re not here to argue the science behind COVID, we’re simply saying we are against a government mandate to a medical treatment especially without a religious exemption,” said Gary Humble, organizer of the rally.

Currently, there is not a requirement for COVID-19 shots to be taken in Tennessee.

The approved U.S. vaccines have shown the doses are effective against severe illness and death.

COVID-19 Updates
Vaccine Tracker
Track TN Cases

The amended bill passed the Senate Health and Welfare committee by a party line vote 8-1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss