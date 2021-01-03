Bill Hagerty sworn in as U.S. Senator for Tennessee

Freshman Tennessee U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty, (right), is sworn into Congress alongside South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham (left)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WATE) — Sunday marked the end of an era, and the beginning of a new one for the U.S. Congress.

U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty (R) was officially sworn in to become the next U.S. Senator for the state of Tennessee.

The former U.S. Ambassador to Japan was supported by President Donald Trump and came away victorious during the November election in Tennessee against Democrat Marquita Bradshaw.

Hagerty is filling the role being left by retiring Republican U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander.

The longtime senator for the state used Twitter on Sunday morning to post a video message of thanks to the people of Tennessee.

It’s been a real privilege to be the United States Senator from Tennessee. Every day, I’ve woken up thinking I might have a chance to do something good for our country, and I’ve gone to bed most nights thinking that I have.



Thank you, Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/8Ow6HzpNCU — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) January 3, 2021

Sen. Hagerty will join current Tennessee U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R) to represent the state in D.C.

U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty, (left), and U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, (right), pose with Lamar Alexander.

Alexander and Hagerty also spent Sunday welcoming Hagerty to Capitol Hill.

“Working alongside Senator Alexander to serve the people of Tennessee was a blessing and a privilege,” said Senator Blackburn. “Today, we welcomed another great leader to the nation’s capital to be sworn in, and I am thrilled to continue serving Tennesseans alongside Senator Hagerty.”

The two lawmakers issued a statement this weekend, saying they will oppose the 2020 presidential election results. The current results show President Trump lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden.

Congress is expected to certify the electoral votes on Jan. 6 but some opposition has been voiced by lawmakers across the country.

