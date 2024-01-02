NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With the Tennessee General Assembly set to reconvene for the second half of the regular session next week, lawmakers are set to take on some big topics to round out the year.

From abortion exemptions to state finances, gun safety to education, Tennessee legislators are setting up for big bills in 2024. Here are some of the topics lawmakers will be looking at in the new year.

Education

The biggest fight that will be taken up in 2024 is arguably the discussion over education in Tennessee. Lawmakers and Gov. Bill Lee have already proposed expanding the state’s school voucher program statewide after operating in a three-year pilot program in select counties.

Advocates say the vouchers allow students in failing schools to get access to better educational resources that can lift them up in their journey to a better life. Critics of the program say it funnels already limited money from struggling public schools and giving subsidized education to the wealthy who can already afford private school educations.

House Republican Caucus Chair Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) said the idea of having no income caps on those who can apply for the vouchers makes him “nervous,” as he was hearing of families with plenty of means, some as high as 400% of the poverty line, possibly receiving the money. But he was withholding full judgement until he could see the bill in full, which he said he hasn’t yet.

“I want to know how it impacts my counties,” he told News 2. “If it’s going to be an overall negative, and you can prove that it’s a negative, that’s going to make me have issue with it.”

If, however, there is empirical data that shows the achievement scores increased for those districts who utilized the funds, Faison said he would be more inclined to celebrate the notion of “the money following the child.”

“Let’s see how it looks,” he said. “Let’s see what the Education Committee does with it, and we’ll go from there.”

House Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville) said his party will be focused on fighting a “voucher scam” as well as “false narratives on failing schools” and more third- and fourth-grade retention bills that are sure to be coming up.

Abortion

When abortion protections provided in Roe v. Wade fell in 2022, Tennessee became one of several states with trigger laws banning abortion in nearly all cases that took effect within a few months. Since then, some minor exemptions have been carved out of the law, including those for ectopic and molar pregnancies, but many say the law still brings unintended health consequences to pregnant people in Tennessee.

State Sen. Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville) said he hopes to add more exemptions to the abortion ban, including in cases where the child has no chance of life outside the womb and where improper treatment of the mother would lead to loss of fertility in the future.

“It’s the freedom to be able to have children and to be able to have a family,” he told News 2’s Chris O’Brien. “Unfortunately, under present Tennessee law, the state legislature has a law that would cause women to become sterile and be unable to bear children even if they wanted to have children, or they would have to leave the state in order to be treated.”

State Sen. London Lamar (D-Memphis) said Tennessee leads the nation in infant and maternal mortality, and having an abortion ban on top of that only makes it worse.

“We’re not doing a good job of taking care of the mothers and the families we already have in the state,” she told News 2.

She added she intends to reintroduce a previous bill that would reinstate access to abortion in Tennessee, calling it a “health care right” rather than “about losing children or killing babies” like her colleagues across the aisle and special interest groups like to claim.

“What it is, is giving women the autonomy to protect themselves and decide if they’re ready to become parents or not,” she said.

While she acknowledged her bill was a long shot, Lamar said she hoped the discussion would be able to find common ground for more exceptions for the life and health of the mother, exemptions for rape and incest, and exceptions for mothers who may be sick with cancers and “want to save themselves.”

Finances

Related to education, another topic lawmakers will need to grapple with is how to balance shortfalls in budgetary expectations. Multiple reports have seen the state taking in millions of dollars less than expected, with the state’s own projections falling short in August. More recent reports show the state coming $67 million short of expected revenue collections. If those collections continue to decline, lawmakers may need to look at ways to preserve the state’s fiscal solidarity.

According to House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville), while things are a little lower than the past couple of years, the state’s fiscal restraint, Tennessee is still in “good position.”

“I think you’ll still see, potentially, tax cuts coming forth,” he told News 2. “We still feel like we’re in a very good budget place.”

Some potential tax cuts could from another round of grocery tax cuts, like the three-month suspension of grocery taxes in the fall of 2023, or some larger or different business tax cuts, Sexton said.

House Minority Leader Karen Camper (D-Memphis) said the shortfalls may not be as dire as they appear, noting the state was able to responsibly use recurring funds for nonrecurring items as a way to preserve its coffers over the last few years.

She said the sales tax holiday was an obvious revenue shortfall that the state had programmed into the budget, so that wasn’t an unanticipated drop.

“There are things that I feel we can do based on the priorities set, and some things we’re going to have to shift around,” she said, in order to get back to where the state was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Camper also called out the state’s idea of possibly rejecting federal funding for education, HIV prevention and treatment, saying those kinds of ideas could be dangerous and have large consequences on the state’s budget.

Guns

Something set for much discussion but not likely to get anywhere in 2024 is any meaningful legislation on gun safety reform. After little action in the first half of the 113th General Assembly in 2023 and essentially no meaningful action in the special session on public safety in August, Republican lawmakers said guns were likely a nonstarter in 2024.

Faison told News 2 when it comes to firearms in Tennessee, there will not be movement on limiting them.

“As far as Tennessee doing something to limit guns, we’re not going to do that,” he said. “We believe in the Second Amendment, and we believe it was written correctly.”

However, he said he hoped there could be conversations about better storage laws, especially when thousands of guns are stolen from cars in the Volunteer State.

“But us doing anything to disarm Tennesseans, I’m not for, and it’s not going to happen,” he said.

Marijuana

Though slowly increasing in popularity among lawmakers on Capitol Hill, the issue of medical or recreational marijuana remains stalled in the Volunteer State. Efforts to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee have never made it passed the Senate Judiciary Committee over the last couple of years, but more and more Republican lawmakers have come out and said they would support medical uses for cannabis as a way to combat the opioid crisis in Tennessee.

State Sen. Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) has previously led efforts to get medical cannabis legalized in the state; she has been joined by State Sen. Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield) most recently in supporting the issue, though the last time Bowling’s bill made its way through the legislature, it died in committee.