NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With student loan repayments set to begin again on Sept. 1, some companies offering relief may be offering something too good to be true, and the Tennessee Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division has issued an advisory for student borrowers to avoid getting tricked by scammers.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Education announced it would automatically discharge certain qualifying student loans. This plan is different than the loan forgiveness plan proposed by President Joe Biden that was struck down by the Supreme Court this term, the AG’s office said. For this student loan plan, the U.S. Department of Education will contact borrowers who qualify directly.

Starting in September, interest on federal student loans will once again begin to accrue, and monthly payments on those loans will now be due in October.

In order to prevent potential scammers from tricking borrowers out of their money, the Consumer Protection Division offers these tips:

Know who your loan servicer is. Scammers may claim to work for the Education Department or a loan servicer, so find out if a company is legitimate before offering any money or personal information.

Scammers may claim to work for the Education Department or a loan servicer, so find out if a company is legitimate before offering any money or personal information. Maintain contact with your loan servicer. Scammers frequently tell you to cut off communications with your loan servicer and instead rely on them. They may direct you to stop making payments. Do not listen to that advice. It is important to communicate with your loan servicer and continue to make payments.

Scammers frequently tell you to cut off communications with your loan servicer and instead rely on them. They may direct you to stop making payments. It is important to communicate with your loan servicer and continue to make payments. You do not have to pay anyone to service or manage your student loans. Scammers often demand an upfront fee and offer to manage your payments. Loan servicers cannot charge you to apply for loan forgiveness, income-driven repayment (IDR), deferment or forbearance, loan consolidation or to file any other paperwork.

Scammers often demand an upfront fee and offer to manage your payments. Loan servicers cannot charge you to apply for loan forgiveness, income-driven repayment (IDR), deferment or forbearance, loan consolidation or to file any other paperwork. Contact your loan servicer directly even if someone calls and has correct personal information about you and your loan. Do not give them any additional information until you verify the caller’s identity. By contacting your loan servicer directly, you can ask if you need to take any action.

even if someone calls and has correct personal information about you and your loan. Do not give them any additional information until you verify the caller’s identity. By contacting your loan servicer directly, you can ask if you need to take any action. Be wary of any company that pressures you to sign up within just a few days. Scammers frequently put pressure on you to decide quickly. Most government-offered programs will not apply this kind of pressure.

Scammers frequently put pressure on you to decide quickly. Most government-offered programs will not apply this kind of pressure. Don’t sign a power of attorney allowing a company to interact with your student loan servicer on your behalf. Power of attorney forms can transfer important powers, including the authority to make financial decisions for you.

Power of attorney forms can transfer important powers, including the authority to make financial decisions for you. If it seems to good to be true, it probably is! Be wary of these kinds of offers from companies.

Additionally, the AG’s office says if you are contact by a debt relief company that claims it will help you pay off your loans, you should first consider whether you qualify for help for free using the Department of Education’s programs like income-driven repayment.

The first place to go for information about your student loans is StudentAid.Gov, the AG’s office said.