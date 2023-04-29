More than 7.6 million high school students played sports across the U.S. during the 2021-22 academic year, according to data from the National Federation of State High School Associations. Those athletes participated in a slew of sports: from football—the most popular sport for high school boys with 1 million players nationwide—to track and field, which is the most popular sport amongst high school girls in the U.S. with more than 488,000 athletes.

The dynamic landscape of high school sports has created competition not only between athletes but the institutions they represent. With more than 23,500 public and private secondary and high schools across the country, determining the best options for athletes is an arduous process.

High schools across the country are vying to be crowned the best institution for athletes in America and not only has the battle become personal but regional as well. States like California and Florida, which have high-profile high-school athletic programs, also want bragging rights.

Young athletes will continue to thrive as sports return to pre-pandemic participation levels and high schools put in the work to be considered one of the best institutions in America for sports.

Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools for sports in Tennessee using data from Niche. These rankings factor in parent and student surveys on sports, total high school enrollment, K-12 sports championships, number of sports, and athletic participation rates.

#25. Oakland High School

– City: Murfreesboro

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B+

#24. Central High School

– City: Memphis

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B-

#23. Hutchison School

– City: Memphis

– Type: Private, All-Girls

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#22. Ravenwood High School

– City: Brentwood

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#21. Webb School of Knoxville

– City: Knoxville

– Type: Private

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#20. Pearl-Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School

– City: Nashville

– Type: Public, Magnet

– Overall Niche grade: C-

#19. The Ensworth School

– City: Nashville

– Type: Private

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#18. Christian Academy of Knoxville

– City: Knoxville

– Type: Private, Christian (General)

– Overall Niche grade: A

#17. Nashville Christian School

– City: Nashville

– Type: Private, Christian (General)

– Overall Niche grade: B+

#16. Lausanne Collegiate School

– City: Memphis

– Type: Private

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#15. Baylor School

– City: Chattanooga

– Type: Private, Boarding

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#14. Greeneville High School

– City: Greeneville

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#13. Brentwood Academy

– City: Brentwood

– Type: Private, Christian (General)

– Overall Niche grade: A

#12. Whitehaven High School

– City: Memphis

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: C+

#11. Maryville High School

– City: Maryville

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#10. Knoxville Catholic High School

– City: Knoxville

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A

#9. Alcoa High School

– City: Alcoa

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#8. Christ Presbyterian Academy

– City: Nashville

– Type: Private, Presbyterian

– Overall Niche grade: A

#7. Harpeth Hall School

– City: Nashville

– Type: Private, All-Girls

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#6. Girls Preparatory School

– City: Chattanooga

– Type: Private, All-Girls

– Overall Niche grade: A

#5. Memphis University School

– City: Memphis

– Type: Private, All-Boys

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#4. Christian Brothers High School

– City: Memphis

– Type: Private, Catholic, All-Boys

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#3. Montgomery Bell Academy

– City: Nashville

– Type: Private, All-Boys

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#2. Briarcrest Christian School

– City: Eads

– Type: Private, Christian (General)

– Overall Niche grade: A

#1. McCallie School

– City: Chattanooga

– Type: Private, Boarding, Christian (General), All-Boys

– Overall Niche grade: A+