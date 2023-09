For people looking to find a home to raise a family in, choosing a county is an important decision. Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wish lists.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Tennessee using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season. Keep reading to explore the best counties to raise a family. Maybe you’ll find one that suits your brood.

#30. Lawrence County, Tennessee

– Population: 43,967

– Median home value: $125,700 (74% own)

– Median rent: $685 (26% own)

– Median household income: $45,721

– Top public schools: Lawrenceburg Public Elementary School (grade A minus), David Crockett Elementary School (grade B+), Lawrence County High School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Sacred Heart Elementary School (grade unavailable), Sacred Heart School (grade unavailable), Freedom Hill Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Lawrenceburg (grade C+), Loretto (grade B minus), St. Joseph (grade B minus)

#29. Crockett County, Tennessee

– Population: 14,012

– Median home value: $103,600 (70% own)

– Median rent: $775 (30% own)

– Median household income: $52,136

– Top public schools: Alamo Elementary School (grade A), Bells Elementary School (grade A minus), Crockett County Middle School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Crockett Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Alamo (grade B), Bells (grade B minus), Friendship (grade B)

#28. Blount County, Tennessee

– Population: 134,042

– Median home value: $208,000 (76% own)

– Median rent: $882 (24% own)

– Median household income: $64,593

– Top public schools: Coulter Grove Intermediate School (grade A), Sam Houston Elementary School (grade A), Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Clayton-Bradley Academy (grade A minus), Maryville Christian School (grade B), Apostolic Christian Academy (grade B minus)

– Top places to live: Maryville (grade A minus), Alcoa (grade A minus), Louisville (grade B+)

#27. Rhea County, Tennessee

– Population: 32,723

– Median home value: $140,700 (73% own)

– Median rent: $691 (27% own)

– Median household income: $48,872

– Top public schools: Graysville Elementary School (grade B+), Dayton City Elementary School (grade B+), Frazier Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Laurelbrook Sanitarium & School (grade B), Rhea County Academy (grade B), Calvary Baptist School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Dayton (grade B+), Graysville (grade B minus), Spring City (grade C+)

#26. Coffee County, Tennessee

– Population: 57,227

– Median home value: $170,800 (67% own)

– Median rent: $754 (33% own)

– Median household income: $52,626

– Top public schools: New Union Elementary School (grade B+), Tullahoma High School (grade B+), Westwood Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Temple Baptist Christian School (grade unavailable), Tullahoma Christian Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Manchester (grade B), Tullahoma (grade B), New Union (grade B minus)

#25. Dickson County, Tennessee

– Population: 54,000

– Median home value: $200,900 (79% own)

– Median rent: $834 (21% own)

– Median household income: $61,388

– Top public schools: Freedom Middle School (grade A), The Discovery School (grade A minus), Centennial Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: United Christian Academy (grade B minus), Greater Things Christian Academy (grade unavailable), Dickson Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Burns (grade B), Dickson (grade B), White Bluff (grade B minus)

#24. Marshall County, Tennessee

– Population: 33,909

– Median home value: $175,200 (74% own)

– Median rent: $823 (26% own)

– Median household income: $60,036

– Top public schools: Oak Grove Elementary School (grade A), Chapel Hill Elementary School (grade B+), Delk-Henson Intermediate School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Lewisburg (grade B minus), Chapel Hill (grade B), Cornersville (grade B)

– Top places to live: grade B

#23. Gibson County, Tennessee

– Population: 50,278

– Median home value: $113,300 (67% own)

– Median rent: $701 (33% own)

– Median household income: $49,615

– Top public schools: South Gibson County Middle School (grade A minus), Milan Middle School (grade A minus), Medina Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Milan Christian Academy (grade unavailable), Pathways Turning Point (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Medina (grade A minus), Rutherford (grade B), Dyer (grade B)

#22. Henderson County, Tennessee

– Population: 27,800

– Median home value: $115,000 (74% own)

– Median rent: $710 (26% own)

– Median household income: $47,885

– Top public schools: South Side Elementary School (grade A minus), Beaver Elementary School (grade A minus), Scotts Hill Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Lexington Christian Academy (grade C+), Lexington Montessori Center (grade unavailable), Good News Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Lexington (grade B minus), Parker’s Crossroads (grade B+), Darden (grade B minus)

#21. Madison County, Tennessee

– Population: 98,373

– Median home value: $149,800 (63% own)

– Median rent: $912 (37% own)

– Median household income: $51,526

– Top public schools: Madison Academic Magnet High School (grade A), Jackson Central-Merry Early College High School (grade B), Community Montessori School (grade B)

– Top private schools: University School of Jackson (grade A+), Sacred Heart of Jesus High School (grade A), Jackson Christian School (grade B+)

– Top places to live: Jackson (grade B), Three Way (grade B minus), Medon (grade B minus)

#20. Loudon County, Tennessee

– Population: 54,349

– Median home value: $238,100 (81% own)

– Median rent: $893 (19% own)

– Median household income: $66,151

– Top public schools: North Middle School (grade A minus), Eaton Elementary School (grade A minus), Highland Park Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Crossroads Christian Academy (grade B), Lenoir City Christian Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Tellico Village (grade B+), Loudon (grade B+), Lenoir City (grade B)

#19. Anderson County, Tennessee

– Population: 76,683

– Median home value: $161,400 (69% own)

– Median rent: $830 (31% own)

– Median household income: $55,414

– Top public schools: Jefferson Middle School (grade A), Oak Ridge High School (grade A), Woodland Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Faith Christian School (grade B minus), Saint Mary’s Catholic School (grade unavailable), Christian Academy of Oak Ridge (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Oak Ridge (grade A), Norris (grade B+), Clinton (grade B minus)

#18. Hamblen County, Tennessee

– Population: 64,184

– Median home value: $143,800 (67% own)

– Median rent: $753 (33% own)

– Median household income: $45,275

– Top public schools: Alpha Elementary School (grade A minus), Whitesburg Elementary School (grade B+), John Hay Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Cornerstone Christian Academy (grade A minus), All Saints’ Episcopal School (grade unavailable), Faith Christian Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Morristown (grade B minus)

#17. Tipton County, Tennessee

– Population: 60,868

– Median home value: $168,100 (75% own)

– Median rent: $890 (25% own)

– Median household income: $63,783

– Top public schools: Atoka Elementary School (grade A minus), Munford Middle School (grade B+), Brighton Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Tipton Christian Academy (grade B)

– Top places to live: Brighton (grade B+), Atoka (grade B+), Munford (grade B)

#16. Sullivan County, Tennessee

– Population: 157,843

– Median home value: $152,000 (72% own)

– Median rent: $728 (28% own)

– Median household income: $49,661

– Top public schools: Andrew Johnson Elementary School (grade A), John Adams Elementary School (grade A), Dobyns-Bennett High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Tri-Cities Christian Academy (grade B+), Tennessee Avenue Christian Academy (grade B+), St. Dominic School (grade A+)

– Top places to live: Colonial Heights (grade A minus), Spurgeon (grade A minus), Walnut Hill (grade B+)

#15. Weakley County, Tennessee

– Population: 32,948

– Median home value: $99,800 (67% own)

– Median rent: $657 (33% own)

– Median household income: $43,773

– Top public schools: Martin Elementary School (grade A minus), Martin Middle School (grade B+), Dresden Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Liberty Christian Academy (grade B+)

– Top places to live: Martin (grade B+), Dresden (grade B), Gleason (grade B)

#14. Bradley County, Tennessee

– Population: 107,845

– Median home value: $179,700 (67% own)

– Median rent: $836 (33% own)

– Median household income: $55,426

– Top public schools: North Lee Elementary School (grade A minus), Michigan Avenue Elementary School (grade A minus), Walker Valley High School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Cleveland Christian School (grade B), Tennessee Christian Preparatory School (grade B), First Baptist Weekday Ministry (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Hopewell (grade B+), Cleveland (grade B+), Wildwood Lake (grade B)

#13. Putnam County, Tennessee

– Population: 78,955

– Median home value: $172,900 (62% own)

– Median rent: $779 (38% own)

– Median household income: $49,228

– Top public schools: Capshaw Elementary School (grade A minus), Algood Elementary School (grade B+), Cookeville High School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Highland Rim Academy (grade A minus), Heritage Academy (grade A minus), Heavenly Host Lutheran School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Cookeville (grade B+), Algood (grade B minus), Baxter (grade C+)

#12. Dyer County, Tennessee

– Population: 36,975

– Median home value: $120,500 (63% own)

– Median rent: $698 (37% own)

– Median household income: $50,245

– Top public schools: Dyersburg Middle School (grade A), Dyersburg High School (grade A), Holice Powell Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Christ Classical Academy (grade unavailable), McDowell Center for Children (grade unavailable), NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Dyersburg (grade B), Newbern (grade B), Trimble (grade B minus)

#11. Davidson County, Tennessee

– Population: 708,490

– Median home value: $294,200 (55% own)

– Median rent: $1,252 (45% own)

– Median household income: $66,047

– Top public schools: Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School (grade A+), Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School (grade A+), Valor Flagship Academy (grade A)

– Top private schools: University School of Nashville (grade A+), Montgomery Bell Academy (grade A+), Harpeth Hall School (grade A+)

– Top places to live: Sulphur Dell (North Capital Area) (grade A+), Scarritt Peabody (grade A+), Downtown (grade A)

#10. Wilson County, Tennessee

– Population: 144,748

– Median home value: $300,800 (77% own)

– Median rent: $1,171 (23% own)

– Median household income: $82,224

– Top public schools: Springdale Elementary School (grade A), Rutland Elementary School (grade A), Lakeview Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Friendship Christian School (grade A minus), Mt. Juliet Christian Academy (grade B+), Cedars Preparatory Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Mount Juliet (grade A minus), Green Hill (grade B), Lebanon (grade B)

#9. Chester County, Tennessee

– Population: 17,278

– Median home value: $127,200 (76% own)

– Median rent: $615 (24% own)

– Median household income: $52,692

– Top public schools: Chester County Middle School (grade A minus), Jacks Creek Elementary School (grade A minus), West Chester Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Tennessee Children’s Home – West Campus (grade unavailable), Jack’s Creek Apostolic School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Henderson (grade A minus), Enville (grade C minus)

#8. Sumner County, Tennessee

– Population: 193,036

– Median home value: $276,600 (73% own)

– Median rent: $1,142 (27% own)

– Median household income: $73,517

– Top public schools: Merrol Hyde Magnet School (grade A+), Dr. William Burrus Elementary at Drakes Creek (grade A), Madison Creek Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Pope John Paul II Preparatory School (grade A), Highland Academy (grade B+), Hendersonville Christian Academy (grade B+)

– Top places to live: Hendersonville (grade A minus), Gallatin (grade B+), Goodlettsville (grade B+)

#7. Washington County, Tennessee

– Population: 132,067

– Median home value: $176,500 (65% own)

– Median rent: $813 (35% own)

– Median household income: $52,503

– Top public schools: Towne Acres Elementary School (grade A), Fairmont Elementary School (grade A), South Side Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Providence Academy (grade A), St. Mary’s School (grade unavailable), Ashley Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Johnson City (grade A), Jonesborough (grade A minus), Gray (grade B+)

#6. Shelby County, Tennessee

– Population: 929,178

– Median home value: $170,200 (56% own)

– Median rent: $1,014 (44% own)

– Median household income: $55,015

– Top public schools: Farmington Elementary School (grade A), Lakeland Elementary School (grade A), White Station High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: St. Mary’s Episcopal School (grade A+), Lausanne Collegiate School (grade A+), Memphis University School (grade A+)

– Top places to live: Germantown (grade A+), Collierville (grade A), Lakeland (grade A minus)

#5. Hamilton County, Tennessee

– Population: 363,790

– Median home value: $210,500 (63% own)

– Median rent: $966 (37% own)

– Median household income: $61,050

– Top public schools: Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts (grade A), STEM School Chattanooga (grade A), Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences (CSAS) – Upper School (grade A)

– Top private schools: McCallie School (grade A+), Baylor School (grade A+), Girls Preparatory School (grade A)

– Top places to live: Lookout Mountain (grade A+), Signal Mountain (grade A+), Walden (grade A)

#4. Knox County, Tennessee

– Population: 475,286

– Median home value: $208,900 (65% own)

– Median rent: $989 (35% own)

– Median household income: $62,911

– Top public schools: Farragut High School (grade A+), L&N STEM Academy (grade A), Farragut Middle School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Webb School of Knoxville (grade A+), Knoxville Catholic High School (grade A), Christian Academy of Knoxville (grade A)

– Top places to live: Farragut (grade A+), Knoxville (grade A minus), Mascot (grade B minus)

#3. Montgomery County, Tennessee

– Population: 216,172

– Median home value: $187,700 (62% own)

– Median rent: $1,020 (38% own)

– Median household income: $63,768

– Top public schools: Rossview Elementary School (grade A), Sango Elementary School (grade A minus), St. Bethlehem Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Clarksville Academy (grade A minus), Clarksville Christian School (grade B+), Olinto Mark Barsanti Elementary School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Clarksville (grade B+)

#2. Rutherford County, Tennessee

– Population: 335,595

– Median home value: $256,700 (65% own)

– Median rent: $1,184 (35% own)

– Median household income: $72,985

– Top public schools: Central Magnet School (grade A+), Thurman Francis Arts Academy (grade A), Blackman High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Providence Christian Academy (grade A minus), Lancaster Christian Academy (grade B+), Franklin Road Christian School (grade B+)

– Top places to live: Murfreesboro (grade A minus), Smyrna (grade B+), La Vergne (grade B+)

#1. Williamson County, Tennessee

– Population: 242,386

– Median home value: $497,500 (80% own)

– Median rent: $1,670 (20% own)

– Median household income: $116,492

– Top public schools: Ravenwood High School (grade A+), Brentwood High School (grade A+), Jordan Elementary School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Battle Ground Academy (grade A+), Brentwood Academy (grade A), Franklin Classical School (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Brentwood (grade A+), Nolensville (grade A+), Franklin (grade A+)