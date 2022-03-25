Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students of every age.

Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in Tennessee using rankings from Niche. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#10. Trevecca Nazarene University (Nashville)

– Acceptance rate: 62% (1070-1290 SAT)

– Net Price: $18,036

#9. King University – Tennessee (Bristol)

– Acceptance rate: 62% (990-1200 SAT)

– Net Price: $22,098

#8. University of Memphis (Memphis)

– Acceptance rate: 85% (1010-1230 SAT)

– Net Price: $13,481

#7. Johnson University (Knoxville)

– Acceptance rate: 53% (1010-1210 SAT)

– Net Price: $18,921

#6. Lipscomb University (Nashville)

– Acceptance rate: 63% (1080-1290 SAT)

– Net Price: $26,013

#5. University of Tennessee (Knoxville)

– Acceptance rate: 79% (1150-1330 SAT)

– Net Price: $21,024

#4. Sewanee – The University of the South (Sewanee)

– Acceptance rate: 67% (1150-1340 SAT)

– Net Price: $34,971

#3. Union University (Jackson)

– Acceptance rate: 53% (1060-1280 SAT)

– Net Price: $31,980

#2. Rhodes College (Memphis)

– Acceptance rate: 45% (1220-1430 SAT)

– Net Price: $30,632

#1. Vanderbilt University (Nashville)

– Acceptance rate: 9% (1460-1560 SAT)

– Net Price: $25,855