NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are currently making their way across the southeast, and Tennessee is expected to reach mid to high 90s by the end of the week. The heat index is forecasted to each over 100 degrees.
With the threat of significant heat on the way, the American Red Cross of Tennessee Region is warning that excessive heat has caused more deaths than all other weather events, including floods, in recent years. The extended high temperatures could push the state into a heatwave—defined as a prolonged period of excessive heat, generally 10 degrees or more above average, often combined with excessive humidity.
What do these terms mean?
In the coming days, you’re likely to hear certain terms, including “heat watch” and “excessive heat warning.” Here are how these terms are defined, according to the Red Cross.
Excessive Heat Watch: Conditions are favorable for an excessive heat event to meet or exceed local Excessive Heat Warning criteria in the next 24 to 72 hours
Heat Advisory: Heat Index values are forecasted to meet locally defined advisory criteria for one or two days, with daytime highs around 100 to 105 degrees Fahrenheit.
Excessive Heat Warning: Heat Index values are forecasted to meet or excced locally defined warning criteria for at least two days, with daytime highs between 105 and 110 degrees Fahrenheit.
Heat Index: The temperature the body feels when the effects of heat and humidity are combined
What to do during a heatwave warning
- Listen to local weather forecasts and stay aware of upcoming temperature changes
- Be aware of both the temperature and the heat index.
- Discuss heat safety precautions with members of your household. Have a plan for wherever you spend time—home, work and school—and prepare for power outages.
- Check the contents of your emergency disaster kit in case of a power outage.
- Know those in your neighborhood who are elderly, young or sick. They are more likely to become victims of excessive heat and may need help.
- If you do not have air conditioning, choose places you could go to for relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day, such as schools, libraries, theaters or malls.
- Be aware that people living in urban areas may be at greater risk from the effects of a prolonged heat wave than are people living in rural areas.
- Get trained in First Aid at your local Red Cross chapter to learn how to treat heat-related emergencies.
- Ensure that your animals’ needs for water and shade are met.
- Listen to a NOAA Weather Radio for critical updates from the National Weather Service.
- Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid drinking caffeine or alcohol.
- Eat small meals and eat more often.
- Avoid extreme temperature changes.
- Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors, because they absorb the sun’s rays.
- Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.
- Postpone outdoor games and activities.
- Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat.
- Take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.
- Check on family, friends, and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.
- Check on your animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.