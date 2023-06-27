NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are currently making their way across the southeast, and Tennessee is expected to reach mid to high 90s by the end of the week. The heat index is forecasted to each over 100 degrees.

With the threat of significant heat on the way, the American Red Cross of Tennessee Region is warning that excessive heat has caused more deaths than all other weather events, including floods, in recent years. The extended high temperatures could push the state into a heatwave—defined as a prolonged period of excessive heat, generally 10 degrees or more above average, often combined with excessive humidity.

What do these terms mean?

In the coming days, you’re likely to hear certain terms, including “heat watch” and “excessive heat warning.” Here are how these terms are defined, according to the Red Cross.

Excessive Heat Watch: Conditions are favorable for an excessive heat event to meet or exceed local Excessive Heat Warning criteria in the next 24 to 72 hours

Heat Advisory: Heat Index values are forecasted to meet locally defined advisory criteria for one or two days, with daytime highs around 100 to 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

Excessive Heat Warning: Heat Index values are forecasted to meet or excced locally defined warning criteria for at least two days, with daytime highs between 105 and 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

Heat Index: The temperature the body feels when the effects of heat and humidity are combined

What to do during a heatwave warning