COSBY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Cosby residents were shocked to find a black bear locked in their car earlier this week.

A Cocke County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a call for a bear in a vehicle on Wednesday.

The bear was found in a white Honda Pilot SUV. The owner of the SUV said that she heard a car door shut, and then checked the car and found the bear according to police.

While inside the car, the bear chewed most of the upholstery and electronics of the car, leaving the locking mechanism broken according to the police report. In order to free the bear, the car owners agreed to break one of the cars windows. During this time, the owner who found the bear concerned about the possible lack of air in the vehicle since she believed the bear had been trapped for over an hour according to police.

Police say that dispatch attempted to contact TWRA multiple times, but they were unsuccessful. After this, the deputy shot the left, rear passenger window with two 12-gauge bean bag rounds, which broke the glass. After this, the bear cautiously climbed out, running away without any apparent injuries.

There was no cause for the bear to enter the car, such as food or trash, reported by police.