GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Two trails in the Gatlinburg area have been closed due to bear activity according to the National Park Service.

Great Smoky Mountain National Park officials shared on Wednesday that the Gatlinburg Trail between Gatlinburg and Sugarlands Visitor Center and the Twin Creeks Trail between Gatlinburg and the Twin Creeks Science and Education Center have been temporarily closed. They have been closed due “to a large concentration of black bears feeding on acorns,” according to NPS. The trails will be closed to allow bears to feed undisturbed and to keep visitors safe.

According to NPS, bears need food like acorns and grapes to build up fat ahead of the winter. Bears travel a lot during the fall looking for acorns. The NPS said some will go more than 30 miles to find the fatty treat. During the fall, bears are also more likely to be seen feeding in closer together. The NPS said bears may act “aggressively to defend” the areas where they are feeding during this time period.

These trails are near the area where a bear attacked a man inside a rental cabin. The TWRA later captured an euthanized the bear they believe attacked the man.

Wildlife officials implore people in bear-inhabited areas to practice BearWise techniques to avoid attracting bears in search of food. If you come across a bear while hiking, the national park website offers several tips here. Overall, people are encouraged to keep their distance from any bears they come across.