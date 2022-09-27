MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)–The daughter of ‘Basketball Wives’ reality TV show star Brooke Bailey was killed in an interstate crash in Memphis early Sunday morning.

Thousands of tributes are pouring in on social media following the death of 25-year-old Kayla Nicole Bailey.

Her mother shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram that reads “Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey. This is not goodbye. Mommy will see you soon.”

In a crash report WREG obtained from the Memphis Police Department, Bailey, a local hairstylist, is listed as the victim of a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-40 eastbound just west of Hollywood around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

She was the passenger in a blue Mercedes-Benz S550 that was totaled and towed to MPD’s vehicle storage lot.

The driver, identified as 38-year-old Julius Weaver of Cordova, died at the scene.

Bailey was taken to Regional One where she later died.

This diagram constructed by MPD shows the accident.

Diagram in crash report (provided by Memphis Police Department)

According to police, the driver was “inattentive” when he struck the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped due to a crash.



The cause of the crash is still under investigation.