Barge hits bridge over Mississippi River near Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Tennessee authorities are investigating after a barge hit a bridge on the Mississippi River near Dyersburg.

TDOT said that northbound and southbound lanes on the I-155 bridge near Dyersburg were closed. By 1 p.m., WREG crews confirmed both lanes of the bridge were open.

Authorities are still investigating what happened, but the Tennessee Highway Patrol said at least one unoccupied barge hit the bridge.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene and the United States Coast Guard is on the way.