‘Back up Terry’ Memphis man in viral video gifted new wheelchair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Memphis man is getting a new lease on life thanks to a viral video.

Terry Davis is finally moving forward after he famously could not back up.

When people hear the name Terry Davis, the viral video is what comes to mind.

Thankfully, he wasn’t hurt when his wheelchair malfunctioned and he couldn’t get away from the firework. But there’s much more to his story.

“Oh, people don’t know what I have to deal with on a daily basis,” said Terry Davis.

Davis suffered a serious spinal injury 10 years ago, and he’s struggled with many setbacks in trying to get a new chair. But he turned the page to a new chapter in his story with the donation of a new wheelchair.

“I’m so happy that everybody helped make this come true for me.”

After learning he needed a new chair, Quantum Rehab and Team Adaptive reached out to make it happen.

“Oh my goodness. It meant the world. It made my heart smile. It’s nice to be able to work for a company that’s willing to give back and do something for folks who need it and deserve it,” said April Allen with Quantum Rehab.

Davis now has a customized state-of-the-art chair designed specifically to meet the standards of his injuries. This will improve his daily life, give him more mobility, and ease the burden of his caretakers.

“That’s going to help my mother to get back and forth to the doctor. Now she won’t have to go and get his things from Walmart, he can actually go himself. It’s going to improve his life so much more.”

And now Terry will always be able to put it in reverse.

The family originally set up a GoFundMe account for a new chair. They now plan to use that money to purchase a wheelchair accessible van for Davis and make modifications to his home.