FENTRESS CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — The Fentress County Sheriff’s Office and Jamestown Police Department alerted the public Wednesday morning of a missing 58-year-old Jamestown man.

According to the agency, Lyndon Bill Baines was last seen leaving his home in the West Briar Avenue area around 3 p.m. on Sunday. Baines was reportedly riding his silver 2006 Aprilla Motorcycle with Tennessee tag: 330ZK9.

Lyndon Baines (Courtey: Jamestown Police Department)

Baines’ motorcycle that he was reprotedly last seen on. (Courtesy: Jamestown Police Department)

Baines’ motorcycle that he was reprotedly last seen on. (Courtesy: Jamestown Police Department) Authorities are searching for a missing Jamestown man who was last seen leaving his home on Sunday. (Courtesy: Jamestown Police Department)

Baines is described as being between 5’9-11” tall, weighing between 195-205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Jason Duncan at the Jamestown Police Department at (931) 267-2296 or by email at jason.duncan@jamestowntn.gov. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System has also been alerted to his disappearance, and tipsters can also call (202) 307-0627.