FENTRESS CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — The Fentress County Sheriff’s Office and Jamestown Police Department alerted the public Wednesday morning of a missing 58-year-old Jamestown man.
According to the agency, Lyndon Bill Baines was last seen leaving his home in the West Briar Avenue area around 3 p.m. on Sunday. Baines was reportedly riding his silver 2006 Aprilla Motorcycle with Tennessee tag: 330ZK9.
Baines is described as being between 5’9-11” tall, weighing between 195-205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Jason Duncan at the Jamestown Police Department at (931) 267-2296 or by email at jason.duncan@jamestowntn.gov. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System has also been alerted to his disappearance, and tipsters can also call (202) 307-0627.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.