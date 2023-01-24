MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An independent autopsy indicated that Tyre Nichols suffered “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating”, according to attorneys representing his family.

Nichols died on Jan. 10 after he was involved in a traffic stop that left him critically injured three days earlier. Five Memphis police officers involved in his arrest were fired.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci confirmed the findings Tuesday in a statement saying:

“On January 23, 2023, our legal team had its own independent autopsy performed on the body of Tyre Nichols by a highly regarded, nationally renowned forensic pathologist. We can state that preliminary findings indicate Tyre suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating, and that his observed injuries are consistent with what the family and attorneys witnessed on the video of his fatal encounter with police on January 7, 2023. Further details and findings from this independent report will be disclosed at another time.”

The news comes as the Department of Justice, FBI, TBI and district attorney’s office continue their investigation. At the request of the investigating agencies, the video of the incident will be released to the public in one to two weeks.