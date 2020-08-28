Attorney for Megan Boswell files motion for change of venue

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee mother charged with the murder of her infant daughter has asked for her trial to be held outside of Sullivan County.

Megan Boswell appeared in a Sullivan County courtroom virtually Friday morning for an arraignment. Her attorney filed a motion for a change of venue and Judge Jim Goodwin set a court date of Dec. 3 to discuss the matter.

Boswell was indicted by a grand jury on Aug. 19 on 17 charges, including two counts of felony murder, for the death of her daughter Evelyn. The 15-month-old was the subject of an AMBER Alert issued Feb. 19.

Evelyn Boswell: Questions remain in disappearance, death of Tennessee toddler

Evelyn’s remains were found the night of March 7 on a relative’s property along Muddy Creek Road, investigators said.

At the time, Boswell had already been jailed for false reporting. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said she hindered the investigation from the beginning by providing investigators with conflicting information.

Charges against Boswell also include abuse of a corpse and aggravated child neglect.