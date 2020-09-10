Attorney disbarred for stealing from family of fallen state trooper

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An attorney has been permanently disbarred for stealing from the family of a fallen state trooper.

The Tennessee Supreme Court announced Thursday afternoon Jack Garton of Dickson County can no longer practice law in the state.

According to a release from the Tennessee Supreme Court, Garton was the trustee for a trust set up for the daughter of fallen state trooper Todd Larkins. Larkins was hit and killed by a semi-truck in 2005, while on a traffic stop. The state trooper’s daughter had a trust set up with settlement money from a wrongful death lawsuit for $2 million.

Garton is accused of taking excessive fees from the account and was caught when Larkins’ daughter tried to start her own business. The Tennessee Supreme Court said Garton has taken over $1 million.

With this disbarment, Garton will never be able to be reinstated to practice law in Tennessee.