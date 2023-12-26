NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There has been a “significant uptick” in mental illness among children in Tennessee and around the country, according to Matt Yancey, Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Deputy Commissioner.

At the same time, Yancey notes there is a shortage of mental health professionals.

“There’s a growing need. The data from all sources point to that we see increased sadness and hopelessness among high school students,” Yancey said. “We’ve seen increases in emergency room presentations related to psychiatric emergencies, increases in suicidal ideation.”

However, Yancey said the Tennessee General Assembly has noticed.

“The good news though, is that amid increases of depression, and anxiety, we’ve also seen increases in resources and funding in this department,” he said.

Part of the increased funding from the General Assembly will be used for mental health provider retention and recruitment.

As an example, Yancey said the department was able to use funding allocated during the special session in August to provide bonuses to about 4,000 professionals across the state.

“Each who received one will also be required to commit time back to that agency,” he said. “So that’s going to help shore up the workforce on that front.”

They also received funding so the department can offer to cover the cost of tuition for some people looking to go to grad school to pursue a degree in behavioral health.

“We’re going to pay up to $15,000 a year with the expectation that those individuals commit a commensurate amount of time back to a community mental health provider,” he said.

But the department has also begun recruiting the next generation of mental health professionals as early as high school. The department has partnered with the University of Tennessee and the University of Memphis to go into high schools and educate students about careers in behavioral health.

To make sure children and adults are getting the care they need from these professionals, the department is looking to make mental health services more widely available.

“I think that’s the direction we’re going to be moving forward is capitalizing on the fact that [the mental health] stigma has abated, more people are looking for help, let’s take help to where people naturally are,” he said.

The Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is working to have at least one behavioral health specialist in every school, more specialists in hospitals and to increase access in rural communities.

One of those initiatives is putting so-called “Family Support Specialists” in local children’s hospitals.

“These are people, parents with lived experience, with their own children who have mental health issues. They’re working as an adjunct to those nurses to those doctors and helping that family once they are discharged from the emergency room, navigate the behavioral health system,” he explained.

The department is also hoping to continue opening crisis stabilization units across the state.

These are free, 24/7 facilities for someone experiencing a mental health emergency to stay for a short time.

“If you go into an emergency department, most of us would recognize that’s probably not the best place to be if you’re dealing with some type of psychiatric issue. These kids {crisis stabilization units} will be a more appropriate setting for families to get the services they need,” he said.

He said the department is continuing to look for new funding opportunities, grants, and partnership opportunities to continue its goal of getting more children the help they need.

To learn more about programs for children offered by the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, click here.