SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Federal agents are looking for a man caught on video stealing a handgun from a display at Smoky Mountain Knife Works in Sevierville.

The suspect is identified as a white man around 55 to 60 years old who was wearing a black jacket, gray shirt, black hat and jeans.

The agency shared security video showing the man take a Glock pistol from a GUNSMARTS display at the business around 10 a.m. on Feb. 11. Other shoppers and clerks are seen nearby in the video, but none appear aware of the theft happening.

“The surveillance video footage showed the unknown male subject retrieve the firearm from the display then conceal it the jacket that he was wearing,” said an ATF spokesman in Nashville.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact ATF at 1-888-ATFTIPS or email ATFTips@atf.gov. Sevier County law enforcement may also be contacted.

ATF is the lead federal law enforcement agency with jurisdiction involving firearms and violent crimes, and regulates the firearm industry.

GUNSMARTS is an instructional video series from manufacturer Smith & Wesson on gun safety and other topics related to gun ownership.