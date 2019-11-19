Arming teachers idea stirs up Tennessee House budget hearing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Arming teachers remains a controversial topic in Tennessee.

The issue played out in this week’s House budget hearings for the Tennessee Department of Education with a few words from a rural state lawmaker.

Tennessee Republican House member Andy Holt said, “There is an answer to in my opinion to address school safety and that is to allowing teachers and coaches to voluntarily go armed in schools.”

Then he added something else to include in a bill filed last session that would arm teachers.

“Put up an abundance of signs around those schools saying that students on that campus are protected by teachers and coaches that are on that campus,” said Rep. Holt but he was not finished with his statement about arming teachers.

“I would definitely say its time for us to look at that especially in view of how much school safety is costing,” said the lawmaker in closing.

Listening to his comments in the K-12 education hearing was department commissioner Penny Schwinn.

She did not comment when the lawmaker finished.

After the hearing, the commissioner was asked about the education department’s position on the bill proposed last year arming teachers.

“I am not in a place to comment on that at this time,” said Commissioner Schwinn. “We are focused on the budget hearing, but we are happy to follow up with you on what our position was.”

A spokesperson for K-12 education said Tuesday the department’s position was that it “was working with the sponsor” of the bill.

The House sponsor Rep. Ryan Williams has not decided if he will “revive the discussion for next session” by bringing the arming teachers bill up for debate.