CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — At least one person is dead in Fairfield Glade as several law enforcement agencies are investigating an apparent homicide.

Fairfield Glade Police, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are at a home on Wimberly Road in Fairfield Glade investigating an “apparent homicide.”

No additional details have been released at this time.