NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Most people opt for cats, dogs or even hamsters as furry friends, but every now and then there will be some people who want to share their home with a bit wilder companion.

In the past, animals like the dwarf caiman have made headlines, with many people questioning whether the animal that resembles an alligator is legal to own as a pet. While the dwarf caiman is an animal that is legal to own in Tennessee, alligators are not.

State law further clarifies just which animals can be legally kept as a pet and which only belong in the zoo or the wild. The long list includes everything from tigers to llamas and alpacas, and some of the animals that are legal to own might surprise you.

It’s unlikely to see a giraffe, kangaroo, or camel in someone’s backyard in Tennessee, but under state law, there is nothing stopping anyone from keeping them as pets. However, there are some animals like white-tailed deer that may only be possessed by zoos.

Whether you’re thinking about adopting a wolf or prefer seeing wolves behind a sheet of glass at the zoo, knowing local laws can come in handy. Below is a full list explaining what animals you can and can’t own in Tennessee.

Animals you cannot own in Tennessee

Class I: This class includes all species inherently dangerous to humans. These species may only be possessed by zoos, circuses, and commercial propagators. All of the Class I animals are illegal when it comes to personal possession.

Primates: Gorillas, orangutans, chimpanzees, gibbons, siamangs, mandrills, drills, baboons, Gelada baboons

Gorillas, orangutans, chimpanzees, gibbons, siamangs, mandrills, drills, baboons, Gelada baboons Wolves: All species

All species Bears: All species

All species Lions, tigers, leopards, jaguars, cheetahs, cougars: All species

All species Elephants: All species

All species Rhinoceroses: All species

All species Hippopotamus

African buffalo

Crocodiles and alligators : All species

: All species Snakes: All poisonous species

All poisonous species Amphibians: All poisonous species

Class II: This class includes native species, except those listed in other classes.

Anyone who has a Class I animal in captivity without first obtaining the appropriate permit is subject to a $150 fine per animal or $1,000 fine per facility. The fine drops to $10 per animal and $100 per facility if it is a Class II animal.

Owners of unpermitted wildlife have 30 days to take the animal to a qualified recipient. Each day of possession after the 30-day period constitutes a separate violation, which is classified as a Class A misdemeanor.

Animals you can own in Tennessee

Class III: This class requires no permits except those required by the department of agriculture, and includes all species not listed in other classes.

Nonpoisonous reptiles and amphibians, except caimans and gavials

Rodents: Gerbils, hamsters, guinea pigs, rats, mice, squirrels and chipmunks

Rabbits, hares, moles and shrews

Ferrets and chinchillas

Llamas, alpacas, guanacos, vicunas, camels, giraffes and bison

Avian species not otherwise listed, excluding North American game birds, ostriches and cassowary

Semi-domestic hogs, sheep and goats

All fish held in aquariums

Bovidae not otherwise listed

Marsupials (kangaroos, etc.)

Common domestic farm animals

Equidae (horses, etc.)

Primates not otherwise listed

Bobcat/domestic cat hybrids

Hybrids resulting from a cross between a Class II species and a domestic animal or Class III species

Cervidae, except white-tailed deer and wild elk. Elk originating from a legal source while held in captivity for the purpose of farming are regarded as Class III wildlife. All other elk are wild elk and are regarded as Class II wildlife. Anyone who has elk in captivity must have documentary evidence indicating the origin of the elk. This documentation has to be presented to the agents of the department of agriculture or the wildlife resource agency upon request. Sale documentation of offspring of purchased elk is not required.

Furbearing mammals, including those native to Tennessee, raised solely for the sale of fur

Native species that can only be kept at zoos

Class IV: This class includes those native species that may be possessed only by zoos and temporary exhibitors.

Black bear

White-tailed deer

Wild turkey, including the eggs of wild turkey

Hybrids of a Class IV species, other than bobcat

Animals that are morphologically indistinguishable from native Class IV wildlife

Other provisions in Tennessee law

Class V: This class includes such species that the commission, in conjunction with the Commissioner of Agriculture, may designate by rules and regulations as injurious to the environment. Species so designated may only be held in zoos under such conditions as to prevent the release or escape of such wildlife into the environment.