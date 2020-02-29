Angela Boswell, grandmother of missing Evelyn, out of jail on bond

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The grandmother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell is out of jail on bond.

Angela Boswell posted bond and was released Friday night from the Sullivan County Jail. She will be required to wear an ankle monitor, according to court officials.

Boswell and William McCloud were arrested in North Carolina after allegedly being discovered in a BMW that had been reported stolen and was the center of a BOLO in relation to Evelyn’s disappearance.

Evelyn Boswell remains missing. Anyone with information on her possible whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the search for Evelyn Boswell.





MORE COVERAGE