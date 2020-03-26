Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 5 p.m.
1  of  35
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Williamson County Schools

Angela Boswell arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, theft

Tennessee News

by: WJHL

Posted: / Updated:

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Angela Boswell, the grandmother of Evelyn Boswell, has been arrested for aggravated burglary.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Boswell, 42, and a male accomplice, reportedly entered a home and, “began concealing items on their bodies as they walked back to the vehicle. “

Items that authorities said were taken from that home include two televisions, a shotgun, a pistol, and various tools.

SCSO officials said surveillance video from the area showed, ” the vehicle arriving at the residence with Angela Boswell and the male, identified as Larry Chad Fields, age 37, of Kingsport exiting the vehicle, entering the residence, and then leaving the residence with the items reported stolen.”

Boswell was arrested Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, Boswell appeared to be in possession of “a small bag of what appears to be crystal methamphetamine and a fifty-dollar bill that appeared to be counterfeit.”

While Boswell was charged with aggravated burglary, theft under $10,000, the introduction of drugs into a penal facility, and possession of counterfeit money, authorities said they are still looking for the male accomplice.

That male accomplice was identified as Larry Chad Fields, 37, of Kingsport.

Pictured: Larry Chad Fields, 37

Authorities have a warrant out for Fields arrest charging him with aggravated burglary, and theft under $10,000.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the search for Evelyn Boswell.


MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories