Angela Boswell arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, theft

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Angela Boswell, the grandmother of Evelyn Boswell, has been arrested for aggravated burglary.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Boswell, 42, and a male accomplice, reportedly entered a home and, “began concealing items on their bodies as they walked back to the vehicle. “

Items that authorities said were taken from that home include two televisions, a shotgun, a pistol, and various tools.

SCSO officials said surveillance video from the area showed, ” the vehicle arriving at the residence with Angela Boswell and the male, identified as Larry Chad Fields, age 37, of Kingsport exiting the vehicle, entering the residence, and then leaving the residence with the items reported stolen.”

Boswell was arrested Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, Boswell appeared to be in possession of “a small bag of what appears to be crystal methamphetamine and a fifty-dollar bill that appeared to be counterfeit.”

While Boswell was charged with aggravated burglary, theft under $10,000, the introduction of drugs into a penal facility, and possession of counterfeit money, authorities said they are still looking for the male accomplice.

That male accomplice was identified as Larry Chad Fields, 37, of Kingsport.

Pictured: Larry Chad Fields, 37

Authorities have a warrant out for Fields arrest charging him with aggravated burglary, and theft under $10,000.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the search for Evelyn Boswell.





