NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Andrew ‘Drew’ Franklin Alexander, son of former Tennessee senator Lamar Alexander, has passed away at age 52.

Alexander passed away on December 31, 2021, after a short illness according to his obituary.

The 52-year-old was born on September 21, 1969, and moved to Nashville when he was just one year old. Alexander attended Ensworth School and went to work for Curb Records in Nashville in 1994 as a receptionist.

Alexander quickly rose to lead the company’s publishing division, and during his tenure, the publishing division earned multiple accolades, set records for the fastest rising county single and longest charting country single in Billboard Country chart history.

In 2017, Alexander stepped down from Curb Music Publishing and founded his own company, Blair Branch Music.

Alexander was an active community volunteer his motto being “give more than you take.” His family said in his obituary that he often worked with numerous Nashville agencies including Second Harvest Food Bank, Nashville Rescue Mission, and Room at the Inn.

“Drew loved his daughters, his friends, and watching sport with them all especially the Tennessee Titans and University of Tennessee basketball and football,” his family said in his obituary.

Alexander is survived by his two daughters, Lauren Blair Alexander and Helen Victoria Alexander; his parents, Honey and Lamar Alexander, two sisters, his brother, and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a private service for family members in Walland, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, the family asks all donations may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.