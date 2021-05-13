Amid competitive job market Dollywood’s Splash Country hosting unique hiring event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In preparation for peak season, Dollywood’s Splash Country is holding a hiring event to showcase the perks of working at the park by giving free admission.

On Thursday, from 3-7 p.m. May 13 applicants will interview on the spot for a range of positions including culinary service, lifeguards and park operations.

Anyone looking for a fun and exhilarating place to work is invited to swap their traditional suit and tie for their favorite swimsuit.” Dollywood Splash Country

Following the interview, applicants will be able to enjoy the slides and pools of Splash Country. They will also receive a complimentary one-day admission ticket for a future visit.

Dollywood hopes the event will help them to hire the few hundred people needed for peak season at both Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country. On their website right now, Dollywood has more than 100 positions open.