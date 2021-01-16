American Airlines identifies possible threat on Memphis flight

An American airlines plane is seen at Dallas Ft Worth International Airport at the gate on August 23, 2020. (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Officials say the FBI responded to a report of a possible security threat on an American Airlines flight out of Memphis.

According to the Memphis International Airport, the flight crew on an American Airlines flight scheduled from Memphis to Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, identified a “non-specific” threat from a passenger before takeoff.

The airport says the flight’s passengers were sent back to the terminal for rescreening while authorities inspected the plane and luggage.

We are aware of a possible security issue onboard American Eagle flight 4245, an Embraer 175, due to depart Memphis International Airport (MEM) for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). As a precautionary measure, the flight requested law enforcement prior to departure for further investigation. Statement from American Airlines

Memphis International Airport says the flight was deemed secure and will be rescheduled.

The FBI says it responded to the airport Saturday morning but is no longer involved with the investigation.

This is a developing story.