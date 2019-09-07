AMBER ALERT: Two missing Clarksville children

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The TBI has issued an Amber Alert for two children missing out of Clarksville.

Le’Asia Thompson, 10, and Traveon Thompson, 11 who are sister and brother were last seen at their home.

Officials describe Le’Asia De’Nae as biracial child with brown hair and eyes, is about 4’2” and 55 pounds.

Traveon Devon Jr. is described as a biracial child with brown hair and eyes, is about 4’5” and 75 pounds.

Officials say they were last seen at their residence in Clarksville on September 5.

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you have any information regarding their whereabouts.