KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old from Jefferson County.

Carmen Acosta was last seen late Saturday evening in the area of Coile Road in Jefferson City according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. She is 4’0’ tall, 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Carmen Acosta (TBI)

The TBI added that Acosta may be in the company of an unidentified adult male.

Anyone with information about her location is asking to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 865-471-6000 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.