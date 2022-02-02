NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/WREG) – An AMBER Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for a 2-day-old baby missing from Memphis.

Memphis police reported Kennedy Hoyle is missing after her mother, Danielle Hoyle, 27, was found shot to death near an abandoned vehicle Tuesday around 11:15 p.m.

Kennedy Hoyle is 6 lbs. and 17 inches long. She has brown hair and brown eyes. (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

They were last seen in the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Road in Whitehaven. Family members said the last time they heard from Hoyle was when she was taking Kennedy to the hospital on Tuesday evening.

Kennedy was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants. She is 6lbs. and 17 inches long. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen baby Kennedy or know where she can be found call MPD at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.