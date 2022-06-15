BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Alexis Byrn. (Source: TBI)

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Alexis Byrn who was last seen in Blount County on June 12.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the alert on behalf of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the TBI, Alexis may be with 23-year-old Nathaniel Covington. He is wanted out of Blount County for Kidnapping.

Byrn is 5’3″, 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes—though TBI lists her weight as 150 on the same AMBER Alert update. TBI currently does not have a vehicle description to share at this time.

If you see them or have any information, you are asked to call the BCSO at 865-983-3620 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.