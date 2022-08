MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Northbound Interstate 55 near McLemore was closed Tuesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer wreck created a big mess.

Video from the scene shows alfredo sauce spilled across the road.

Police and fire crews have not confirmed what the truck was carrying, but a WREG reporter on the scene confirmed that the truck was carrying alfredo sauce.

The wreck was reported at 4:43.