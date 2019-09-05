Affidavit: Soddy-Daisy man arrested for public intoxication while riding a horse

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) — Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man after receiving reports of an “intoxicated person on a horse.”

According to an arrest affidavit for John Arnold, several people called in about a man riding a horse in the dark down Dallas Hollow Road Tuesday night.

The document says a deputy saw Arnold riding the horse down the middle of the road and then falling off the horse.

Deputies arrested him and charged him with public intoxication.

Family members tell NewsChannel 9 the horse was not hurt, and was returned home safely after Arnold’s arrest.

NewsChannel 9’s Chief Photographer Brent McDonald was there when HCSO deputies attempted to pull Arnold over while he was on the horse:

(Video: WTVC)

According to online court records, Arnold has a criminal history dating back to 1986 in Hamilton County for charges stemming from public intoxication and DUI.

Online court records also show Arnold lost his driver’s license for one year on February 11th, 2019 when he pleaded guilty to a DUI charge.

John Arnold appeared in court Wednesday, and the judge ordered him to serve three days in jail for putting himself, the horse, and other drivers at risk.