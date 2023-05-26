Closeup of Vehicle Wheel Secured on the Tow Truck with Tie Down Straps for Safe Transportation. Breakdown Assistance. Automotive Industry.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — AAA – The Auto Club Group -will be bringing back its Tow to Go program for the 25th year in a row for Memorial Day weekend.

AAA expects to rescue more than 480,000 drivers nationwide with car trouble over the three-day period.

Meanwhile, Tow to Go provides a free service to members and nonmembers to keep impaired drivers off the road.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home, because you do not want to be remembered on Memorial Day as the person who made the fatal mistake of driving impaired.”

How it works

Call for service (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Always choose a designated driver beforehand

Appointments cannot be scheduled

Tow truck dispatched to take driver and car to safe location within a 10-mile radius

Some rural areas may not be serviced

Starts Friday, May 26 at 6 p.m.

Ends Tuesday, May 30 at 6 a.m.

Free and confidential

AAA said in the last 25 years, the program has removed 25,000 impaired drivers from the roads.

