OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/WKRN) – Deputies in Oklahoma have arrested a 19-year-old man from Tennessee accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer.

On Sunday, Jan. 1, the Choctaw Police Department said it received a report of a man driving an unmarked sedan and stating he was law enforcement. The agency later said the suspect pulled over at least two vehicles in Choctaw while wearing a duty belt and vest with a “Sheriff” patch.

(Courtesy: Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office )

Deputies from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office were then called to investigate after a driver reported he was stopped by the man claiming to be an undercover police officer.

The man was later identified as Jackson Jones from Tennessee.

“We spoke with a witness who said Jackson stopped him claiming to be undercover police officer and that Jackson seemed unusually aggressive, so the witness then called the police. They did exactly what they’re supposed to do,” said Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III.

“I think there was a lot of things that threw a lot of people off. And that’s why they’re really questioning the validity of this character,” he added.

Deputies said the man told them he had just left work in Tennessee and drove to Oklahoma for a job interview, but investigators have not confirmed those claims.

Authorities indicated that Jones did not have a weapon and cooperated with law enforcement before being arrested and transported to the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

The Tennessee man was charged with false impersonation of an officer and transporting an open container, officials said.

Jones did not have a gun at the time of his arrest, but a vest, duty belt, radio lapel mic, knives and alcohol were reportedly taken into evidence.

(Courtesy: Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office)

Johnson said it was not the first time Jones was stopped for possibly impersonating law enforcement.

According to officials, Jones insisted that he worked for the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee, adding that he was wearing the vest because it was comfortable. However, he could not produce proof of employment.

In addition, the Campbell County jail administrator — who is also Jones’ cousin — told investigators that Jones no longer works for the jail and would not be hired back because he impersonated an officer there.

Johnson said the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase in people impersonating officers.

If you are being pulled over by someone you believe may not be a law enforcement officer, you are encouraged to call 911 because 911 operators will be able to tell you whether any officers are conducting traffic stops in the area, according to Johnson.