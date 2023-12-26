NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tensions boiled over at the Tennessee State Capitol in the wake of the March 27 Covenant School shooting. Chants of “vote them out” and “shame on you” could be heard as protesters flooded the Capitol, hoping to turn tragedy into action on gun reform.

On the House floor, three Democrats made their voices heard. State Reps. Justin Jones (D-Nashville), Justin Pearson (D-Memphis), and Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) walked up to the well, violating the chamber’s rules of decorum.

In response, House Republicans introduced resolutions to expel the three members.

“This offense has never happened in 200 years, 200 years. So, if this doesn’t rise to that level, then what does?” House Speaker Cameron Sexton asked.

On April 6, ahead of the expulsion resolution votes, were hours of debate and heated moments. In the end, House voted to expel Jones and Pearson

“What happened today, it wasn’t about expelling me, it was about expelling a movement and they will not be successful in that,” Jones said.

Johnson survived expulsion by one vote.

“We are still three, Tennessee Three. America is going to know that guy is a rock star, because you were a rock star,” Johnson told Jones after the votes.

The trio quickly became known as the Tennessee Three and garnered national attention. The very next day, Vice President Kamala Harris flew to Nashville to meet with the three and speak in support of them at Fisk University.

“They understood the importance, these three, of standing to say: the people will not be silenced,” Harris said.

Jones, Pearson, and Johnson then headed to New York to appear on ABC’s GMA3.

“We were kicked out by an almost entirely white, 75-member caucus almost entirely on partisan lines,” Jones said on GMA3. “It was a political lynching; it was an attempt to make a spectacle example out of us, like, ‘How dare you think you are equal!'”

Back at home, it was back to business. Just four days after the expulsions, Metro Council voted to reinstate Jones as interim representative for District 52 and he marched with supporters to the Capitol.

Shelby County Commissioners followed suit and voted to reappoint Pearson to his District 86 seat. Both were sworn back in and returned to the legislature. Shortly after, the Tennessee Three were invited to the White House to meet personally with President Joe Biden.

“You’re standing up for our communities and Democratic values,” Biden said.

On Aug. 3, a special election was held and Jones and Pearson won their seats back in landslide victories. They were officially back in the House in time for the special session on public safety called by Gov. Bill Lee.

Jones was silenced for a day of the session after Republicans voted he violated newly-enacted rules on disorderly behavior. Pearson got into a scuffle with Sexton. The session ended without passing any new laws.

Just days later, Johnson announced she is running for U.S. Senate. She raised $1.3 million, the largest first-quarter total for a Tennessee Democrat’s campaign since 1982. However, her challenger, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R), raised more than double that.

“It’s an uphill battle, there’s no question,” Johnson told supporters. “Her last race was about 10 points; we can get those 10 points, no question.”

Underdogs in a state that’s boldly red, the Tennessee Three bet on themselves. They made a mark on 2023, and according to them, their work is far from done.