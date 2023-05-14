NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the busy summer travel season looms, AAA said the time to book your trip is now, if you haven’t already.

AAA said it expects a huge travel surge in the coming months after the recent decision from the Biden administration to lift all international travel restrictions.

“We’re already seeing large crowds at popular domestic and international travel destinations,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

80% of Tennesseans are estimated to travel this year, according to a new survey from AAA.

More than half are expected to take a summer vacation, but only 23% have finalized plans.

Most popular destinations for Tennesseans

54% Beach

30% City/Major Metro

29% Theme Park

28% National/State Park

AAA Tips on preparing for vacation

AAA urges drivers to get a vehicle inspection to ensure the car is road trip ready.

To reduce the likelihood of flight delays or cancellations, book a non-stop flight that leaves early in the morning. Arrive at the airport at least 2 hours early.

Consider travel insurance, which provides coverage options for flight cancellations and delays early in the morning.

If renting a car, AAA said rates are often more expensive the closer you get to your desired rental date, so book early for the best combination of availability and price.

Ensure your passport is up to date. Strong demand and pandemic-related backlogs have led to passport processing delays. Wait times have increased from 8-11 weeks to 10-13 weeks.

Whether it’s mapping out gas stations or electric vehicle charging stations along your route and at your destination, or planning which attractions and activities you want to visit when you arrive, AAA offers TripTik and Trip Canvas, two free travel tools to keep you organized and prepared.

The AAA Consumer Pulse™ Survey was conducted online among residents living in Tennessee from April 20 – 27, 2023. A total of 400 residents completed the survey. Survey results asked of all respondents have a maximum margin of error of ± 4.9% points. Responses are weighted by age and gender to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the adult population (18+) in Tennessee.