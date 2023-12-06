MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The one unnamed Memphis Police Department officer fired in the Tyre Nichols case has now been identified.

According to documents, Adrian Blakes’ body camera showed other officers kicking Nichols when he was on the ground. However, he did not intervene or report what he saw.

During an interview, Blakes reportedly denied seeing the beating.

He started on the force in 2019. Records show that he was terminated in February.

Nichols, 29, died Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop by Memphis police ended with him being severely injured in a hospital.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith were each charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and official oppression.