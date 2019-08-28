7-year-old boy critically wounded in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — A seven-year-old boy suffered critical injuries in a shooting Tuesday night while he was inside of a Memphis home.

According to Memphis police, officers responded around 10 p.m. to a call of someone firing at least one bullet into a residence in the 2700 block of Browning Avenue, striking a child inside.

The boy was transported by private vehicle to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment of critical injuries, officers revealed.

No suspect information has been released.

