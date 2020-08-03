7 Tennessee sites added to Register of Historic Places

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A church, a turnpike and two bridges are among seven Tennessee sites recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Tennessee Historical Commission said in a news release Wednesday that the seven properties have been deemed cultural resources worthy of preservation.

Among the properties added to the register are Ebenezer Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Jasper, the Arch Bridge in Olive Hill, and the Sulphur Fork Bridge in Montgomery and Robertson counties.

Also added to the register were the Ward School in Hartsville and the Higginbotham Turnpike in Van Buren and Warren counties. The turnpike is part of the Trail of Tears, the forced removal of Native Americans from their ancestral homes in the southeast in the 1830s.

Two Chattanooga locations made the register: The Dixie Mercerizing Company and the city’s downtown historic district.